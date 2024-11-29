A number of Christmas related events and traditions are kicking off around Greater Victoria this weekend.

The 42nd Santa Claus Parade will wind its way through downtown starting at 5:30pm Saturday. But, expect significant traffic congestion and road closures starting as early as 3:30pm.

The route will move north along Government, east on Humboldt and North on Douglas where it will disperse at the Victoria Public Market.

CFAX Santa's Anonymous parade float coordinator Rick Przybysz tells CFAX that everyone should expect something different this year from the charity's float. "We just started creating something else. Something different. Something that will really relate to the kids and families. It turned out just so... the only word I can come up with is awesome."

The Downtown Victoria Business Association's "Light of Wonder" display will switch on for the first time that same night in Centennial Square. The DVBA says it's the first year that the beginning of Lights of Wonder will coincide with the Santa Claus Parade. The display will continue until New Year's Eve.

Elsewhere, Esquimalt's Christmas parade will take place Sunday starting at 5pm.

And it's the opening of the Christmas light-up of the Butchart Gardens. It starts Sunday at at 5pm."

CEO Dave Cowan spoke to CFAX 1070’s Al Ferraby Friday morning: