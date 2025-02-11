The chair of the Islands Trust Council Chair has announced that he will step down next month.

First elected in 2005, Peter Luckham is in his fifth consecutive term as trustee and his third term as Islands Trust Chair.

He will also step down as a member of the Islands Trust Executive Committee, but will continue to serve as a trustee for the Thetis Island Local Trust Area.

Luckham says his decision is for personal reasons.

Islands Trust Council will elect a new Chair from among its members at the start of its next quarterly meeting on March 11.

Islands Trust is a special-purpose government representing over 30,000 people living within the Islands Trust Area and 10,000 non-resident property owners.

The Islands Trust Area covers the islands and waters between the BC mainland and southern Vancouver Island.

It includes 13 major islands and more than 450 smaller islands covering 5200 square kilometres.