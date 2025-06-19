Nanaimo RCMP are hoping to find the rightful owner of a specialized full suspension mountain bike.

An officer on patrol on Nicol Street on Tuesday noticed a man riding a bike that had been spray-painted black.

Knowing that stolen bikes are often altered, the officer questioned him.

The rider said someone gave him the bike. He couldn’t explain why it was spray-painted -- or why someone would give him such an expensive bike.

RCMP say the bike will be stored at the detachment for 90 days. Proof of purchase with a serial number will be required to claim it.