West Shore RCMP are hoping to reunite a coin collection with its owner.

Mounties seized the collection during an investigation that took place in November and have not been able to locate the rightful owner since.

The collection features over 60 coins from a variety of countries.

If this collection is yours or you know who it belongs to please call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Proof of ownership will be required to claim the coins.