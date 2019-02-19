The BC Legislature's Special Committee on Democratic and Electoral Reform is looking for input.

The all party group will review the administration of the last provinical election and also examine democratic engagement, voter participation and models for electing members of the legislative assembly through a series of public meetings in July.

The meetings will be a mix of in-person and virtual, and one is likely in Victoria.

If you are interested in speaking with the committee, applications are being accepted until May 29th through the Legislature website.