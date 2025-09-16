Police are looking for witnesses to help determine what led to a deadly collision last weekend in Qualicum Beach.
The collision happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13.
A Harley Davidson collided with a white, early-model Chevrolet S-10 pickup on Island Highway West near Mistaken Road.
A Cowichan Bay man,44, operating the motorcycle has very serious injuries. His passenger, a 37-year-old Port Alberni woman, died.
The driver of the pickup, a Qualicum Beach man, 54, was unhurt.
Anyone with dash-camera of the collision between the custom Harley and the pickup, or anyone who witnessed events that led up to this fatality, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol – Parksville at 250-954-2953 and quote file (7001) 2025-1877.
BC Highway Patrol are reminding people against speculating about who or what caused the crash. No cause has been ruled out.