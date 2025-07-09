Michael Brown is a new Deputy Chief Constable at the Victoria Police Department.

Brown is a third-generation police officer with a distinguished career in policing.

He has served 30 years with the Victoria Police Department, rising through the ranks from Patrol constable to pivotal leadership roles.

His extensive career includes tours in Patrol, Strike Force, Professional Standards, and Community Services.

The majority of his career has been served with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team as a Tactical Officer, Team Leader, Critical Incident Commander, and Officer in Charge.

Most recently, he was the Officer in Charge of the Esquimalt Division, returning to serve the community where he grew up.

Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Victoria, and lives within the VicPD jurisdiction with his wife and children.

His one-year term runs until June 1, 2026.