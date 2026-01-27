An eight-month-old bulldog mix is recovering with staff at the BC SPCA after it was discovered in a ditch in Duncan earlier this month.

A passerby discovered the young dog in distress and unable to move on Lake Cowichan Road on Saturday, January 10.

The puppy was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital who contacted the BC SPCA Cowichan.

BC SPCA Cowichan manager Colin Owen-Flood says the puppy's front right leg was broken.

"She was very thin & had old puncture wounds inside both her ears, with abrasions and scabbing on her face and body."

The puppy nicknamed "Spooner" is on pain meds and recuperating in foster care. She will be available for adoption when she recovers.