The deputy regional director for the ministry responsible for transportation and transit says to the development of new bus lanes on Highway 1 between the West Shore and downtown, alongside the ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

“We’re actually doing a new pedestrian-cycling bridge on the Galloping Goose crossing, where it crosses the Craigflower Bridge closer to the Six Mile area,” Janelle Staite said, adding that making active transportation – cycling, walking and using busses—easier is a goal involved in these changes.

The bus-stop upgrades are especially coming to the Helmcken area, she said.

Staite joined news anchor Steve Young, in for Al during the morning show, for an update on notable infrastructure projects in the region.

Meanwhile, the new year is expected to bring more work on the bus lanes which are expected to be complete by the late fall of 2027. Staite said a roughly $54.5 million contract has been awarded to Jacob Bros. Construction, but the overall cost of the project adds up to roughly $96 million. The final price estimate accounts for other requirements for the development, including engineering and utilities.

Staite also spoke about the Highway 17 Keating Cross Overpass project. She said things are advancing well, and the contractor’s next focus will be getting the bridge structure done and open for the public, then the on-ramp.

“Still a little bit of work ahead but the contractors are working very hard on that project as well, and that will be a huge improvement for folks who travel that corridor,” she said.