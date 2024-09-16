Travelling through Parksville along Highway 19A will soon experience easier access to the area by vehicle, bicycle or on foot, as road improvements begin Monday.

The first phase of improvement work will begin on Highway 19A and Resort Drive will include the construction of a new multi-use pathway for easier pedestrian and cycling access.



To accommodate the new 190-metre pathway, the existing northbound on-ramp from Resort Drive will permanently close and a new right-turn lane at Resort Drive will be added to maintain Highway 19A northbound access.

Improvements will also include new signage directing drivers to businesses, services and Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park, and transit stops will see additional maintenance and improvements.

Work will take place Monday until Saturday from 8 to 5, with no work on Sundays.

Highway 19A will be maintained with single-lane-alternating traffic between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. during construction periods, and drivers may experience delays as long as 10 minutes.

The Resort Drive onramp into Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park will also be closed for approximately three weeks while work is underway.

During this time, traffic will be rerouted through a short detour via Resort Way.

This phase of the project is expected to be completed by November.