The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has started an investigation into an incident last August in Victoria.

The office says it was only notified of an injury in the case earlier this month.

The hurt individual says he and a friend were having a disagreement in the 1000 block of Johnson when police arrived.



He says he sustained a serious but not-life-threatening injury while being taken out of the VicPD vehicle to be brought to holding cells.



The IIO is now investigating and says the initial steps in the investigation appear to confirm that the man’s injury meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act.



Now the investigation will work to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions played in the injury.

