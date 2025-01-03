The Independent Investigations Office has completed its investigation into the death of a taxi driver following a motor vehicle incident in Victoria.

It happened back in the early morning hours of October 19th.

Victoria Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a blue Nissan Titan on Courtney Street between Gordon and Douglas.

The Titan did not stop and was involved in a collision with a taxi and a BC Transit bus near the intersection of Douglas and Humboldt streets.

The Chief Civilian Director reviewed the evidence and determined that the involved officers were acting lawfully when they attempted the traffic stop, and did not engage in a high-speed pursuit and as a result their actions are not responsible for the taxi driver’s death.