With most kids heading back to school next week, a new survey suggests some drivers need to do some homework on speed.

A new ICBC survey by Ipsos reveals that 31% of B.C. drivers admit to speeding through a school zone during school hours at least ‘sometimes’ - with 4% confessing they ‘always’ do it when the speed limit is in effect.

91% of drivers surveyed says they’ve observed other drivers speeding in a school zone during school hours at least ‘sometimes’ over the past two years.

46% have witnessed it ‘frequently.’

In September every year, 50 children are injured while walking or biking throughout B.C. – the highest of any month of the year.

The survey also revealed that 36% have witnessed a collision or a near miss while driving in a school zone.

Among those who have witnessed a collision or near miss, 50% say the incident involved a child.