As many of us prepare snacks, drinks, and games for road trips this weekend, a new ICBC survey reveals many drivers also need to pack some patience.

The Ipsos poll found 77% of B.C. drivers admit to tailgating or following too closely behind the vehicle in front - on occasion.

Yet when the roles are reversed, 86% say being tailgated makes them feel frustrated, scared, angry or even intimidated.

When asked why they tailgate, drivers pointed to their frustrations.

50% say it's because the driver ahead wasn't doing the speed limit, another 30% blame slower drivers in the fast lane.

Meanwhile, 17% admitted they tailgate to block others from cutting in front of them. 16% admit that they are simply in a rush to get to their destination.

Where tailgating is most common?

84% of drivers say it happens (at least sometimes) on city streets. 75% experience tailgating in the fast lanes -- where speed is already expected.

Surprisingly, 73% say they're tailgated through construction zones, and 69% report it even happens in 30 km/h playground and school zones.

The ideal following distance in normal conditions is a minimum of two seconds.