A new ICBC survey finds 42% of 700 drivers asked are interested in making a NYE resolution focused on more patience behind the wheel.

The Angus Reid poll done in early December finds the desire for a calmer commute runs deep:

30% of commuters would give up social media for a day, followed by 29% skipping dining out or food delivery and 20% would even give up coffee!

Beyond patience, popular resolutions include:

Combining errands to save gas and time (36%),

Improving fuel efficiency through better driving habits like smoother braking and acceleration (28%),

Leaving earlier to be less rushed (35%),

Resolve to relax while driving (31%).

Active transportation is also a popular promise made: 25% plan to walk or cycle more, and 13% say they’ll take public transit more frequently.

Environmental goals rank lower among B.C. drivers interested in setting goals, with 17% aiming to drive less to reduce their carbon footprint, 9% planning to switch to an electric vehicle, and 6% intending to carpool more often.