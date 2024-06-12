ICBC’s $1M investment into B.C.’s Automated Licence Plate Recognition program is helping police make a dent in the number of uninsured drivers on the road in BC.

Police use the technology to check licence plates, scanning up to 3000 plates an hour.



New data posted to ICBC’s website shows that police issued 16,837 tickets for driving without valid auto insurance in 2023, which is a significant increase from 10,144 the year prior.

ICBC data shows less than one per cent of collisions in our province involve an uninsured vehicle.

If police stop an uninsured vehicle, it will be towed, and the owner fined $598.