The International Association of Fire Fighters and other fire service groups are pushing back against proposals in Canada and the U.S. that would allow single-stairwell residential buildings.

Officials say they jeopardize escape routes and complicate firefighter response.

But to the IAFF and other fire organizations says the design represents a step backward for safety and any code changes should go through the established consensus processes.

They say eliminating a second exit means fewer escape routes for residents and fewer access points for firefighters, increasing risk for everyone inside when a fire breaks out.

Supporters say the designs could lower construction costs and speed up new housing development.

In September 2024, The Province announced changes to the BC Building Code, allowing single egress stair designs in low-and mid-rise buildings - up to six storeys.

Previously, the BCBC called for at least two egress stairwells in buildings three storeys and higher.

All new SES designed buildings will require specific safety measures, including sprinklers, smoke-management systems and wider stairwells.

The IAFF is leading a coordinated effort to stop these proposals before they become the new normal, making clear that affordability should never come at the espense of safety.