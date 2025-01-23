A public information session is planned next week in Sooke, to share plans for safety improvements at the intersection of Highway 14 and Idlemore Road.

Transportation and Transit ministry staff will share design details which are expected to ease traffic flow and increase safety for pedestrians & cyclists.

The project will also provide better access to Saseenos Elementary school and support economic development opportunities for T'Sou-ke First Nation.

The information session happens 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 in the Saseenos Elementary school gymnasium.