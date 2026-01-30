Nighttime construction will begin on Sunday (February 1) on safety upgrades along Highway 1 through Duncan.

The move comes in the wake of a number of pedestrian deaths over the last year linked to jaywalking incidents.

Hazelwood Construction Services Inc. has been awarded a $2.5-M contract to install a 1.8-metre high pedestrian fence along a 700-M long stretch of Highway 1 between Beverly Street and James Street/York Road.

That particular stretch of Highway 1 has no mid-block crossings, and fencing will force pedestrians use signaled intersections.

The mayor of North Cowichan has been asking for provincial help to pay for a pedestrian overpass for more than 10 years.

The Transportation ministry says discussions and planning continue for the longer term Active Transportation Overpass project.