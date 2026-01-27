If your best recipe in the kitchen is your ability to make reservations -- take heart: "Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria" is underway.

The program invites foodies to savour the local dining scene, accommodations and performing arts.

This year features more than 60 restaurants offering curated menus at fixed price points of $25, $35, $45, $55, $65, and $75.

Visitors have the option of a special "Stay in Town" accommodation rates from 15 Greater Victoria hotels, ranging from $129 to $259 per night.

New for 2026, the program welcomes Greater Victoria’s performing arts community, offering meaningful discounts on select shows and performances.

Greater Victoria’s annual culinary event runs until Sunday, February 8.

For more information, including participating restaurants, menus, accommodation offerings and performing arts shows, click HERE.