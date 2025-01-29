Today (Jan. 29) marks the first day of advanced voting in the Crystal Pool Referendum, but there will be two more opportunities for residents to have their say ahead of general voting day on Feb. 8.

The ballots will ask voters if the City of Victoria may borrow up to $168.9 million to replace the Crystal Pool and also ask if voters prefer Central Park North or Central Park South as the site for the project.

City clerk, and chief election officer for the referendum, Curt Kingsley residents on the province’s voters list only need one piece of ID technically, but two are better.

“We always recommend to bring two pieces of ID, one to prove your identity and one to prove residency.”

Advanced voting will take place at Crystal Garden (713 Douglas St.) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., which the city says will have an accessible voting machine available.

On general voting day, residents can cast their ballot at any of the 10 voting locations anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Kingsley described ways the city has made a more accessible set-up, with curb-side voting available with the help of staff. Eligible voters can also use a mail-in option.

He said anyone who wants to use a mail-in ballot needs to apply by 4 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 31). You can request your mail-in ballot package online or by contacting legislative services staff over the phone.

Kingsley was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby today: