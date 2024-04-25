The British Columbia Real Estate Association has issued its second quarter housing market forecast.

Here in Victoria, The Association is predicting 65 hundred sales this year, up 10 percent from just over 59 hundred in 2023.

For Vancouver Island, the forecast is for 7400 sales and a four percent increase over last year.

When it comes to prices, the average is sale is expected to come at 995 grand in Victoria, up 1.3 percent from last year.

For the Island, the average forecasted price is 745 thousand, with prices up 2.5 percent.