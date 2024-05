Victoria has already hit and passed its first year housing target.

That according to City Officials.

The province set housing objectives for 10 BC municipalities in the fall.

Victoria's target was a shade under 5 thousand homes over five year.

Numbers provided by the City show Victoria's quota of 659 new housing units for the first year, was exceeded in six months with just over 750 new homes.

Victoria is now 15 per cent of the way towards meeting the Province's five-year target.