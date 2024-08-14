160 Hotel workers at the Hotel Grand Pacific in Victoria have voted 92 per cent in favour of strike action.

They say negotiations have been stalled since May and they are threatening strike action if the hotel doesn't return to the bargaining table.

The workers, who are members of Unifor Local 114 work in a variety of departments, including housekeeping, front desk, maintenance, reservations, food and beverage and the banquets department.

A statement from the union didn't include a potential strike date.

