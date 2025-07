Expect cats and dogs on the diamond this weekend!

The annual "Bark in the Park" happens Sunday. Baseball fans & their furry best friends will be able to unleash their team spirit at the 1 p.m. matinee Victoria HarbourCats ballgame.

There will be treats, water bowls, and a grassy area for pups to meet and exercise.

Woofability Service Dog Training will have their canines covering the bases as well, during a pre-game demonstration.