A Vancouver Island MP wants to create a day of remembrance to honour Canadian Armed Forces members who have died during peacetime on Canadian soil.

Courtenay-Alberni's Gord Johns introduced a private members bill Wednesday that proposes that October 22nd become known as “Peacetime Service and Sacrifice Memorial Day” and that the flag on the Peace Tower be lowered to half-mast every year on that day.

The bill was introduced on the eleventh anniversary of Corporal Nathan Cirillo’s tragic death while standing guard at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.