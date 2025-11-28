Many cheery local options across Greater Victoria this weekend to help get you into the spirit of the season!

The BC Legislature Light Up is planned for 3:30 til 6:30 p.m. Friday. Indoor performances by the Greater Victoria Concert Band, the Joy of Life Choir, and the Reynolds Carol Band.

Glenlyon Norfolk Middle School Choir and the Willows Elementary School Choir will perform outdoors at 6 p.m. The official Legislature light up is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Cook Street Village's "Winter Wonderland" shopping event happens 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Expect to see carolers, a Santa cameo and a kids scavenger hunt.

The Oak Bay Business Improvement Association's annual Light Up event begins at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The 43rd annual Santa Claus Parade rolls out in downtown Victoria at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

This year it's taking a slightly different route, with the floats gliding along Wharf Street - not down Douglas.

The Downtown Victoria Business Association's Lights of Wonder returns to Centennial Square Saturday evening.

The free, family and pet-friendly outdoor event will sparkle every night through New Year’s Eve.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos with families. Local live music will continue until 9 p.m.

A winter festival in Centennial Park on the Sannich Peninsula includes a lit winter wonderland trail. The trail will be lit and open until January.