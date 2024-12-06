A "hold and secure" procedure was briefly in place at Oak Bay High School as police responded to a weapons call nearby.

Oak Bay Police contacted the school around 9:50am to say they were investigating a weapons report at Bee Street and Cadboro Bay Road.

In a statement, police say a member of the public reported a man sleeping in a sleeping bag at that location with a handgun showing from under the sleeping bag. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was brought in to arrest the 27-year-old man. He was taken into custody without incident.

The firearm was determined to be a pellet gun resembling a Sig Sauer handgun.

The man was released from custody and will attend court at a later date for breaching his previous conditions of release, which include not to possess weapons or replicas of firearms.

The hold and secure was lifted just before 11 a.m.