HMCS Max Bernays is the first Harry DeWolf-class Artic Offshore Patrol Vessel to be transferred to Canada's Pacific Fleet.

The ship left Halifax harbour on March 11, cruising through the Panama Canal to reach its new homeport on the West Coast.



HMCS Max Bernays will arrive at C2 Jetty in HMC Dockyard at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The vessel is named after Chief Petty Officer Max Bernays, a Canadian naval hero who served as the Coxswain of HMCS Assiniboine during the Second World War’s Battle of the Atlantic.

He died on August 6, 1942, during intense surface gun action against a German submarine and posthumously awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Medal for his courage and dauntless devotion to duty during the battle.