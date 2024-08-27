A local resident told police he was extorted for $1500, after he sent nude pictures of himself to a person he did not know.

After sending a lesser amount, the complainant decided to call the police and break off communication with the individual.



Police say the victim realized too late that he really had no idea who he was communicating with - and took this as a learning lesson.

Investigators remind you that it's never a good idea to send nude pictures to anyone online.