The BC Highway Patrol are taking the unusual step of addressing online misinformation from disreputable websites that falsely claim sweeping changes are coming to traffic laws across Canada.

One such claim falsely states that school-zone speed limits will be in effect 24 hours a day across the country starting July 1.

The release says these websites are completely wrong, and social media and AI are amplifying the misinformation pointing out School zones are a provincial jurisdiction.

All school zone regulations in B.C. are in effect between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. unless otherwise stated on traffic signs.

The B.C. Highway Patrol urges anyone viewing traffic-related content online to consider the source.