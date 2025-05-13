Canada’s first street-legal golf cart rental company is now cruising the streets of Victoria.

Launching with five fully electric carts, HeyYa Rentals is expected to have 15 carts on local roads by the end of May.

The Transport Canada approved, made-in-BC vehicles have a top speed of 40 km/h and are insured by ICBC.

They are fully legal for street use in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, and parts of Saanich.

The golf carts are upgraded for road-use, including:

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for navigation and entertainment;

• Integrated sound system, seatbelts, a backup camera, and turn signals;

• Seating for 4 to 8 passengers;

• Optional add-ons like picnic boxes and collision damage waiver.

The Victoria pickup location is at the View Street Parkade.

Bookings are now live at: heyya.ca