Much of Vancouver Island’s East coast has been put under a heat warning.

Environment Canada and Emergency Preparedness BC have issued warnings from Duncan to Campbell River.



The warnings focus on Friday though until early next week, when a building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to usher in very high temperatures.

Daytime highs in the areas mentioned will be in the low 30's with evening lows near 16 degrees. Early next week, the temperatures are expected to moderate but the timing is currently uncertain.

Environment Canada predicts slightly cooler temperatures for the Victoria area when compared to the areas covered by the heat warning. But it will still be hot. Victoria temperatures could top out in the high 20's over the weekend and early next week.