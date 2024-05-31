Greater Victoria is going to flip weather wise next week – we just need to get through a bout of June-uary first.

Experts at Environment Canada says the first week of June will be cooler than normal across most of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan says Greater Victoria residents would be wise to have rain gear on standby: "We're actually even seeing a fall, winter pattern come up on Sunday, Monday and again on Tuesday. We'll probably see two solid pulses of rain, not flooding amounts, but several hours of raindrops will make it kind of feel like Juneuary."

Forecasters say B.C. should prepare for hotter than normal temperatures for the rest of June

Above normal temperatures province wide & "moderate probabilities'' of near-normal temperatures on the coast.

June's outlook indicates a probability of below-normal precipitation across the B.C. Interior as the month unfolds.

Provincial Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says you should prepare for the heat by identifying those in your family who are more at risk and know where they can go to cool down.

A federal news conference is scheduled for Monday morning, an update on investments to help build Canada's climate resiliency.