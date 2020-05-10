There's more labour peace arising in BC's public sector.

Nine unions representing more than 67,500 Facilities health care workers have reached a tentative deal with the Health Employers Association of BC.

They say the deal will continue to improve working and caring conditions in B.C.’s hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Members would receive a general wage increase of three per cent in each year of the four-year term, as well as targeted increases for some shift premiums, leaves and allowances.

Online ratification voting is scheduled to take place from December 15-19th.