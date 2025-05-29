North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating a head-on collision Wednesday evening (May 28) at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Hwy and Highway 18 in Duncan.

Witness reports indicate the driver of a northbound blue Dodge motorhome was attempting a left turn onto Hwy 18 (Cowichan Valley Highway), when it collided with a blue Jeep Wrangler travelling southbound on the TCH around 9p.m.

Both drivers and a passenger in the motorhome have non-life-threatening injuries.

Criminality is not suspected. Anyone with information on this collision is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.