Following an epic final flight in August and an innovative trek across the Saanich Peninsula to it's final home, the public opening of the iconic Hawaii Mars water bomber happens Saturday at The BC Aviation Museum.

As B.C.'s most famous aircraft, the Hawaii Mars is undergoing the transition from rescued intact water bomber to a public attraction.



It will eventually be the crown jewel in the museum's upcoming "BC Wildfire Aviation" exhibit.

From WW2 through to the Korean War, and then for more than 50 years in Canada, the Mars program had an incredibly positive impact on aviation forest firefighting in Canada.

As the largest water bomber in the world, with a 200-foot wingspan, in its firefighting heyday it could drop more than 25,000 litres of water on each run.

The Hawaii Mars at the museum in North Saanich is a rare aviation gem -- one of only two remaining.

This is the first time in the plane's 80-year history that it is being made available to visitors daily.

The aircraft has yet to been modified for having large groups of people inside.

But starting this weekend, visitors will be able to explore certain parts of the aircraft interior, including the flight deck.

The BC Aviation Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.