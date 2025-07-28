Victoria Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with public incitement of hatred, following antisemitic comments made during a demonstration in downtown Victoria last year.

On March 17, 2024, officers responded to a report of alleged antisemitic remarks directed towards a group of Jewish demonstrators on the lawn of the BC Legislature.

Khalid El Boyok was arrested last month, on June 11, following a lengthy investigation by VicPD Major Crime unit.

Further details are not available as the matter is now before the courts.