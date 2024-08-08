The Victoria HarbourCats snuck into the West Coast League (WCL) playoffs with a six-game win streak to end the season, but will have to travel to Nanaimo to host their home playoff game against the Wenatchee AppleSox.

The HarbourCats won eight of their last nine games of the WCL season which secured the team as the fourth seed in the north division.

Victoria will now play a three game series against the Wenatchee AppleSox, the top seeded north division team. The Cats will host game one of the series on Saturday and games two and three will be played in Wenatchee on Sunday and Monday.

Victoria and Wenatchee played six games against each other this season and each team won three games.

Due to preparations for the BC Lions Touchdown Pacific game at Royal Athletic Park on August 31, the HarbourCats won't be able to host Saturday's game at their home park. Instead the team will travel north to Nanaimo and play the game at Serauxmen Stadium.

HarbourCats co-owner John Wilson spoke with C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby on Thursday. Wilson says this is a "unique situation" but the team is now focused on the game rather than the controversy over where it will be played..

Wilson's Group will be providing buses to transport fans to the game in Nanaimo on Saturday. Fans can purchase and reserve bus tickets by calling the HarbourCats office at 778-265-0327 or going to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

Listen to the full interview with John Wilson: