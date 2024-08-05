The Victoria HarbourCats are headed back to the WCL playoffs, with a twist on how that will play out.

Despite a 3-2 loss in Bellingham on Sunday afternoon, the HarbourCats made it four straight years in the WCL playoffs — and six of seven seasons — when results around the league cleared up some of the North Division playoff picture, with final placements still to be determined.

With Edmonton winning Sunday and Nanaimo dropping a 6-3 score in Wenatchee, the four North Division teams will be Victoria, Bellingham, Edmonton and Wenatchee.

Because of the City of Victoria committing to the CFL game later this month, and the timeline required for preparations, the HarbourCats will play all post season games away from Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, and it’s likely the team’s first “home” game will be played at historic Serauxmen Stadium in Nanaimo. Details will be announced as soon as playoff pairings are confirmed and dates locked in.