If you're a baseball lover feeling the November blues and need a little cheer -- there's a special event later this week just for you!

The HarbourCats annual Christmas Open House goes noon to 7pm Thursday and Friday at the team's office at 1814 Vancouver Street.

Staff will be serving hot cider and snacks and lots of warm conversation about the upcoming season on the diamond.

Plenty of merchandise will be on sale for the HarbourCats fan on your list - offering 20% off until Sunday.

A special Black Friday bonus, the team will include in a free-gift with the purchase of any 10-pack or season ticket package.

By the way, if you're counting down the days -- the next HabourCats season opens in six months, one week and four days.