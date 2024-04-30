Now flying, directly from the Harbour to the flower bed.

Harbour Air says beginning on June 12th, they will introduce premium seaplane service from downtown Vancouver to The Butchart Gardens.

Tourism Minister Lana Popham says the direct flight from Vancouver to the Buchart Cove wharf is an exciting pairing of two iconic tourism experiences.

Guests will enjoy a 30-minute scenic flight from downtown Vancouver to the Gardens, two hours of admission to explore the grounds, and a return flight to downtown Vancouver.