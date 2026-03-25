Harbour Air is adding more local service options starting next month.
The company is adding three new routes-- including its first Victoria-Seattle service.
Starting June 11, Vancouver Island travellers will have direct cross-border seaplane service -- without routing through Vancouver.
The once-daily departure, one-hour flight connects Victoria's Inner Harbour with Lake Union in Seattle.
One-way fares start from $149.
The summer expansion also includes new service to Ucluelet beginning June 25, followed by Campbell River on July 6.
Vancouver-Seattle service resumes on April 13.