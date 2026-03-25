Harbour Air is adding more local service options starting next month.

The company is adding three new routes-- including its first Victoria-Seattle service.

Starting June 11, Vancouver Island travellers will have direct cross-border seaplane service -- without routing through Vancouver.

The once-daily departure, one-hour flight connects Victoria's Inner Harbour with Lake Union in Seattle.

One-way fares start from $149.

The summer expansion also includes new service to Ucluelet beginning June 25, followed by Campbell River on July 6.

Vancouver-Seattle service resumes on April 13.