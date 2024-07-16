The Harbour Air Flights N' Flowers route appears to have died on the vine this summer.

The company has announced that due to a schedule change, it is ending the route between Vancouver Downtown Harbour and Patricia Bay, effective Wednesday, July 17 thru September 15.



The company says passengers will instead land at Victoria Harbour.

Those booked for the Butchart Gardens tour will receive compensation for the cab fare to and from the gardens, as well as admission.

The airline is asking Pat Bay-bound passengers to share any other travel costs for compensation.

Passengers can email reservation@harbourair.com for confirmation, changes or cancellation.