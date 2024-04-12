Officials say a rescue attempt is now underway to save a two-year-old killer whale calf stranded in a tidal lagoon near Zeballos on Northern Vancouver Island.

Road access to the remote lagoon is currently blocked by members of the Ehattesaht First Nation.



A First Nation official says the attempt is being made now due to favourable weather conditions.

A statement from the First Nation says work is expected to take much of the day.

The federal Fisheries Department, the Vancouver Aquarium, and the Nation will hold an update when the operation has wrapped.

The two-year-old calf has been alone in the lagoon for more than two weeks after its pregnant mother died.

Earlier this week, federal officials said a team of about two dozen people were involved in preparing the planned landing area for the complex rescue.

