A medical emergency caused gridlock on the TransCanada Hwy through Langford & View Royal late Tuesday morning.

CFAX1070 listeners say a 5-ton flatbed truck ended up sitting in the median by Portage Inlet, about 200 metres south of Helmcken overpass.



View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst says they believe the driver suffered a medical emergency.

No official word yet on the status of the driver.