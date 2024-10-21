Rob Botterell, the newly elected MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, joined Al Ferraby this morning to share his thoughts on his victory, the legacy of Adam Olsen and Sonia Furstenau, and his plans for the future.

"It's a historic win in the sense that Adam Olson is Green, he's passed the torch to me,” Botterell stated. “And so for first time in Canada, as I understand it, Green has passed the torch to a new Green MLA.”

He emphasized his commitment to a constituency-based approach, building on the work of his predecessors, and working collaboratively within the legislature. Botterell highlights his experience as a lawyer and financial controller, which he believes will be valuable in his new role.

Listen to the full interview below via iHeartRadio.