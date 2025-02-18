The Green Party of Canada has unveiled its new brand identity - a green dot.

The party says the logo is simple, memorable, and instantly recognizable, a symbol of a thriving, sustainable planet and a global call to action.

The re-design process was rooted in collaboration, bringing together voices from across Canada.

Through online workshops, hundreds of Green Party members - from volunteers to MPs - shared diverse perspectives on the party’s identity and vision.

This inclusive approach unearthed powerful insights into the key concerns facing Canadians today.

These insights were directly infused into the new brand strategy, ensuring that every visual and message reflects the values and aspirations of the movement.

Elizabeth May, Co-Leader of the Green Party of Canada says, "This new look is part of our 2025 campaign - proudly Canadian, proudly Green."