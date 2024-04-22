One of the groups calling for the reinstatement of School Police Liaison Officers is upset that the Greater Victoria School Board decided not to bring them back.

"I'm very disappointed and honestly quite upset," says Parents and Police Together spokesperson Lori Poppe.



And they're upset it was communicated through a quiet update to their website with no direct communication to parents. "We never received an email. The fact that it was just posted to the SD.61 website with zero signatures is definitely something to think about," says Poppe"

The Greater Victoria School Board decided in May of 2023 to end the program, but recent concerns over gangs in school have lead some, like Victoria's Police Chief, to call for their reinstatement.

A statement was published on their website late Friday reaffirming their decision. Stating police would not be used to provide student services "that should be provided by appropriately trained, qualified and regulated professionals."

The school board chair has so far not responded to a C-FAX request for comment.