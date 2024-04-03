From ignoring stopped school buses to the lure of phone while driving, distractions and aggressive driving remains a concern.

West Shore RCMP say in the past seven months, since the school year began in September, officers have investigated 28 incidents where a driver has driven past a stopped school bus with the red lights are flashing.

That unsafe manoeuver could cost you $368 and tack three demerits onto your licence. Of course, because kids ride buses, there is the possibility of hitting a child or teen with your vehicle.

Saanich Police Traffic Safety officers were patrolling as many school zones as possible on Wednesday morning, as students headed back to class following March Break.

The speed limit is 30km/h between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in school zones.

March was Road Safety BC Distracted Driving Month

Inspector Damian Kowalewich says Saanich Police issued 157 tickets for distracted driving during their 66 hours of dedicated enforcement during the month of March.

He says many drivers are finding it hard to kick the bad habit of phone use when behind the wheel.

"You can be pulled over for a range of other activities as well," Damian explains. "Personal grooming, eating or drinking, reading, a pet or other passenger's interfering with your attention are all forms of distracted driving."

Oak Bay Police issued 58 distracted driving tickets in March, 28 of those were for using an Electronic Device while Driving.

Statistics show you are more than three times more likely to collision if you use your phone while driving.

On average, 77 collision related deaths annually in B.C. are linked to distracted driving.

It is the second main reason for deaths on the roads in this province.